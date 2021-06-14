Bluestein R H & Co. Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 342.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 39,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 38,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

