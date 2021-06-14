Bluestein R H & Co. Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,517 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. owned about 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $33,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. 47,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,543. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

