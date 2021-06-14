BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$15.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IVPAF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $7.21 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

