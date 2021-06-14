BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RUBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

