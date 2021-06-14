BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TTEC were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,742,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.