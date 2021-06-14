BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at about $13,453,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

CATM opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,167 shares of company stock valued at $161,743. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

