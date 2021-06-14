BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

MSEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

