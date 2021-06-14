BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 893.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Athenex worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $468.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Laidlaw cut their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

