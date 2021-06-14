BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Stake Raised by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 78,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DMB opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

