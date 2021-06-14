boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

BHOOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.