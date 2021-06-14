Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRQS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth about $341,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Borqs Technologies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. 3,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,643. Borqs Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

