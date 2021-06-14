Boson Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $532,908.00 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002222 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $532,908.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00432806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016547 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.01037193 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,429,066 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

