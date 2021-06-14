Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,852 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 110.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 211,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARI opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

