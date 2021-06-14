Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.