Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.