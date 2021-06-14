Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,039 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

