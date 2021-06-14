Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $228,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $33.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

