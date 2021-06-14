Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 78,941 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.