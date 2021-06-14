Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

