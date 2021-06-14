Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

