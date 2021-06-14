Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $131.10 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

