Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.40. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

