Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.53

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 19476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

