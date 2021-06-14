Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 510.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $93.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

