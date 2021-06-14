Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,056 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

NYSE:EMN opened at $125.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

