Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 22,554 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NYSE:XYL opened at $118.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

