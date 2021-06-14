Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 33,936 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,936 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,783,000 after purchasing an additional 223,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

