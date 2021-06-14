Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,129 shares of company stock worth $21,152,412. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,049.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.29. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

