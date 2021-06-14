Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 243.0% from the May 13th total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:BNL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. 173,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $25.56.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
BNL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.