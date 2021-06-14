Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 243.0% from the May 13th total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:BNL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. 173,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

