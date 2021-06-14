Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $260.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $242.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $39,404,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.78. 5,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.