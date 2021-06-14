Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.09 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 640,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after acquiring an additional 184,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

