Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PFBC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.51. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.97. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $18,416,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

