Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,832. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.