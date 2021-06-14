Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 878,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after buying an additional 604,673 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $6,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. 224,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

