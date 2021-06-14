Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $272.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.70 million and the lowest is $258.54 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $247.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,800 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.09. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

