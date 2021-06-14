Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $1.00 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $30.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

FIXX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 617,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,418. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

