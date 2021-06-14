Brokerages Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. Kemper reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

KMPR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

