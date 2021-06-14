Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of LL stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 158.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 86.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 34.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.