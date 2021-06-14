Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. 97,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

