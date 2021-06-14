Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,456. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

