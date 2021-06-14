Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $107.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.04 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Rambus posted sales of $103.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $442.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Rambus stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.