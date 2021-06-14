Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,503.60

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,583.60 ($33.75).

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LON ADM opened at GBX 3,098 ($40.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,833.08. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,233 ($29.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

