Brokerages Set Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) PT at $3.40

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins started coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 235,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

