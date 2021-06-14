Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT at C$12.65

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

APR.UN stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.23. 103,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,753. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$12.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

