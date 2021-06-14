Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target at $24.00

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $647.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.