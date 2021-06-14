Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $14.75

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,151. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after buying an additional 287,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 205,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

