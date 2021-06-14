Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $24.36

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

SPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWR opened at $26.27 on Friday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. SunPower’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

