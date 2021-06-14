Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $24.36

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.
SPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SPWR opened at $26.27 on Friday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. SunPower’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
