Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) PT at C$30.58

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.58.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$28.73 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.10 and a 12 month high of C$32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

