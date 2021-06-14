Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $33.92

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.78.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $68,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WesBanco by 1,481.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 206,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

