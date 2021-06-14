BTIG Research Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $29.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.